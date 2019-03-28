XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2019 - 22:35 GMT

Leeds, Norwich Or Sheffield United Will Be Playoff Threat – Millwall Star

 




Millwall striker Steve Morison believes that whoever out of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Norwich City miss out on a top two spot in the Championship will pose a big threat in the playoffs.

Norwich and Sheffield United occupy the top two positions at the moment, with Leeds placed third, just one point adrift of the Blades.




All three have enjoyed superb seasons so far, but one of the sides will miss out on automatic promotion and be faced with going through the playoffs.

Morison, a former Leeds striker, feels all three are where they are on merit.
 


And he expects further twists and turns to come.

Sheffield United haven’t just crept into the top two. Leeds haven’t and the same applies to Norwich", Morison was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

"People are going to lose games of football. For Leeds, last week was a bad one to lose because it was against one of their rivals in the battle at the top.
 


“"They have all been there for the majority of the season. They are there on merit because they have been doing unbelievably well. 

“People are going to lose games of football. For Leeds, last week was a bad one to lose because it was against one of their rivals in the battle at the top.

"But we could have a weekend where we beat Leeds but Sheffield United and Norwich both lose their respective games, or draw."

Morison thinks whoever ends up missing out on a top two place will be a tough team to face in the playoffs.

“But whoever ends up in the play-offs out of those three is going to be one heck of a force.

"Chris Wilder is a vastly experienced manager and he’ll be able to pick them up.

"[Marcelo] Bielsa – you don’t get much more experienced than that."

The Millwall hitman believes though that Norwich will surely earn promotion.

“I personally think Norwich will go up, and then it is one from the other two.”

Millwall lock horns with promotion contenders Leeds on Saturday.
 