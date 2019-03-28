Leeds, Norwich Or Sheffield United Will Be Playoff Threat – Millwall Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall striker Steve Morison believes that whoever out of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Norwich City miss out on a top two spot in the Championship will pose a big threat in the playoffs.



Norwich and Sheffield United occupy the top two positions at the moment, with Leeds placed third, just one point adrift of the Blades.











All three have enjoyed superb seasons so far, but one of the sides will miss out on automatic promotion and be faced with going through the playoffs.



Morison, a former Leeds striker, feels all three are where they are on merit.





And he expects further twists and turns to come.



“Sheffield United haven’t just crept into the top two. Leeds haven’t and the same applies to Norwich", Morison was quoted as saying by the South London Press.



"People are going to lose games of football. For Leeds, last week was a bad one to lose because it was against one of their rivals in the battle at the top.





“"They have all been there for the majority of the season. They are there on merit because they have been doing unbelievably well.



“People are going to lose games of football. For Leeds, last week was a bad one to lose because it was against one of their rivals in the battle at the top.



"But we could have a weekend where we beat Leeds but Sheffield United and Norwich both lose their respective games, or draw."



Morison thinks whoever ends up missing out on a top two place will be a tough team to face in the playoffs.



“But whoever ends up in the play-offs out of those three is going to be one heck of a force.



"Chris Wilder is a vastly experienced manager and he’ll be able to pick them up.



"[Marcelo] Bielsa – you don’t get much more experienced than that."



The Millwall hitman believes though that Norwich will surely earn promotion.



“I personally think Norwich will go up, and then it is one from the other two.”



Millwall lock horns with promotion contenders Leeds on Saturday.

