Marcelo Bielsa Admits Originally Considering Offloading Leeds United Star

Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he thought about moving Mateusz Klich on from Leeds United in the summer as he was fourth choice midfielder in the squad during pre-season.



Klich joined Leeds in 2017 and struggled to feature regularly in the team before being loaned out to FC Utrecht during the January transfer window last year.











The midfielder returned to Leeds at the end of the 2017/18 season but was largely expected to leave the club as the Whites were looking at a fresh start under new boss Bielsa.



However, Klich impressed during pre-season and with Adam Forshaw ruled out at the start of the season, the Pole grabbed his chance and became a key player in the starting eleven.





The Leeds boss conceded that he considered letting the Pole leave last summer as he was down the pecking order and it was not right to keep someone who at that time seemed far away from making the cut at Elland Road.



However, Bielsa admits that Klich’s attitude has been delightful and his ability to combine both the attacking and defensive side of his game skillfully makes him a key player.





The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “[Adam] Forshaw was the best player in pre-season. Ronaldo [Vieira] was a talented young player in the club. [Lewis] Baker was the new solution for this position.



“In this moment we played against Las Palmas, Klich played, then I was thinking Klich was the best.



"Before that, I thought about moving Klich out because he would be the fourth choice.



“To have one player as the fourth option in one position is not the best thing because then you are keeping the player and he will not play.



“Unbelievable his behaviour on the pitch.



"When something is positive I sometimes say it is better than it is, but there are few players like Klich making so many things in the right way.



“A lot of players attack and defend like him, make movements like him, they can play both sides too, more in the middle or sides, of all these we have a lot of players, but to find them in the same player is so difficult.”



Vieira joined Sampdoria in the summer and Baker’s loan deal was cut short in January.

