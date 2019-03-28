No Hurry – Former Sunderland Star Josh Maja Not Worried Over Lack of Bordeaux Minutes

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja has insisted that he is not losing sleep over his limited opportunities at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.



The 20-year-old striker left the Black Cats to move to France and join Bordeaux during the January transfer window.











While he was the main man up front for Sunderland, scoring 15 league goals in the first half of the season, the story has been very different in France for the young English hitman.



Maja has made just two Ligue 1 starts and has played a combined total of 140 minutes for the club across five league appearances for the French top tier outfit.





However, the youngster is not worried about not playing enough football at the moment and feels he is still getting used to the surroundings of a new club in a different country.



He is confident that once he gets the opportunities to play he will be able to make the most of those chances.





Maja told French magazine France Football: “I am in no hurry, just as I am not worried.



“I am still in the process of adapting to a new club.



"I am working every day, constantly trying to progress.



“When my luck turns, I will know how to seize it.”



Maja is still waiting to score his first goal for Bordeaux, while his former club Sunderland have the opportunity to win a trophy this weekend, when they take on Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final.

