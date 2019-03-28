XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2019 - 15:32 GMT

No Hurry – Former Sunderland Star Josh Maja Not Worried Over Lack of Bordeaux Minutes

 




Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja has insisted that he is not losing sleep over his limited opportunities at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The 20-year-old striker left the Black Cats to move to France and join Bordeaux during the January transfer window.




While he was the main man up front for Sunderland, scoring 15 league goals in the first half of the season, the story has been very different in France for the young English hitman.

Maja has made just two Ligue 1 starts and has played a combined total of 140 minutes for the club across five league appearances for the French top tier outfit.
 


However, the youngster is not worried about not playing enough football at the moment and feels he is still getting used to the surroundings of a new club in a different country.

He is confident that once he gets the opportunities to play he will be able to make the most of those chances.
 


Maja told French magazine France Football: “I am in no hurry, just as I am not worried.

“I am still in the process of adapting to a new club.

"I am working every day, constantly trying to progress.

“When my luck turns, I will know how to seize it.”

Maja is still waiting to score his first goal for Bordeaux, while his former club Sunderland have the opportunity to win a trophy this weekend, when they take on Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final.
 