No, I’m Not Trying To Drive Up Declan Rice’s Asking Price – West Ham Supremo

David Gold has denied accusations that he is trying to hype up West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in order to add millions more to his possible transfer fee.



The 20-year-old made his debut for England in the last international break and is considered one of the finest talents to come out of the West Ham academy in recent years.











A combative defensive midfielder, Rice recently signed a new contract with West Ham, but has been heavily linked with a move away from the east London club.



Several Premier League giants have been linked with an interest in the midfielder and there are suggestions West Ham could receive bids for him in the summer.





Gold has been outspoken about his praise for the youngster and it has been suggested that the West Ham co-chairman is trying to drive up the price for Rice with his words.



But he insisted that he is just very proud that a player of Rice’s quality has come through the ranks at West Ham.





“Or could it be that I’m proud to have a 20-year-old Declan Rice who’s come through the West Ham academy”, the West Ham co-chairman wrote on Twitter, responding to accusations that he is trying to drive up the midfielder’s price by praising him.



“And is now playing for England.”



Rice represented Ireland in youth football and even made three friendly appearances for their senior side.



But decided to choose England and made his debut against the Czech Republic last week.

