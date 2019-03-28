Pressure All On Leeds, They Should Be Premier League Club – Millwall Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall boss Neil Harris believes that Leeds United deserve to be a Premier League club and feels the pressure will be all on the Whites this weekend at Elland Road.



The Whites lost their place in the top two in the Championship before the international break after they lost narrowly against Sheffield United.











Now, as league action resumes again this weekend, the Peacocks will face strugglers Millwall as they look to bounce back.



Harris feels that Leeds should be a Premier League club and is sure that the pressure will be on the home side to take all three points on home turf.





He admits however that Millwall are also in desperate need of points as they look to edge away from the relegation spots.



“We’re certainly looking forward to it – Leeds are pushing right up there at the top of the table to get the club into the Premier League, where I personally think they should be", the Millwall manager told his club's official website.





"We ourselves are fighting to get points on the board to pull ourselves away from the danger zone.



"There’s a lot at stake for the game, and the pressure will certainly be on the home side."



Millwall managed to take a point off Leeds when the two sides met earlier this season at the Den.

