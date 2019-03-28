Rangers Fans Want To See Ryan Kent Up Against This Celtic Player – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland star Alan Rough has compared Ryan Kent to James Forrest or Scott Sinclair in the Celtic team and admits the Rangers faithful will be hoping the winger comes up against Mikael Lustig on Sunday.



Kent, who is currently on loan at Ibrox from Liverpool, has impressed for the Gers on the back of an extended run of involvement in the first team under Steven Gerrard this term.











The Englishman has produced some of his best form in Scotland, with the Gers eyeing a potential permanent swoop in the summer if they can somehow meet Liverpool’s demands.



And amid his strong performances for the Old Firm giants, Kent has come in for praise from Rough, who has compared the winger to Forrest and Sinclair in the Celtic team.





The former Scotland shot-stopper admitted Kent is an exciting player, but insists he has yet to produce quality performances on a consistent basis to elevate him to the next level.



However, Rough insisted he has a huge chance to do it during the weekend against Celtic at Parkhead and is sure the Rangers fans will be hoping that he is up against Lustig on Sunday.





“He’s quite an exciting player, he is like Forrest or Sinclair in the Celtic team”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.



“He goes forward and he runs at people, he takes them on and he’s exciting to watch on his game, but the big thing is consistency, the good players consistently turn it on at big games, he’s not done that yet.



“But again he’s got the weekend to come and if he’s up against Lustig, I would think Rangers fans will be hoping that is a scenario.”



Kent, who has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2022, is reported to be valued in the region of £10m by Liverpool.

