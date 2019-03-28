Real Madrid Not Planning To Offer Raphael Varane New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have no plans to offer a new contract to Manchester United target Raphael Varane despite claims he is mulling leaving the club in the summer.



The 25-year-old defender’s future at Real Madrid has come under the scanner with suggestions that the player is considering ending his Bernabeu spell.











Varane is reportedly seeking a new challenge and privately told several people that he wants to leave Real Madrid in the summer.



Zinedine Zidane wants to keep hold of the defender beyond the next transfer window and Real Madrid also do not want to discuss selling him.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Spanish giants also have no plans to offer him improved terms in order to appease the French centre-back.



Real Madrid have big plans to overhaul their squad in the summer, with the club expected to spend as much as €500m to refresh their team.





Varane has a contract running until 2022 and Real Madrid do not feel the need to offer him a new deal at the moment.



It remains to be seen whether the centre-back, who has been on Manchester United’s radar, can force through a move in the summer.

