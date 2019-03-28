Roma Showing Interest In Gonzalo Higuain

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have enquired about the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain during the summer transfer window.



Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in January and the Blues have an option to extend the loan agreement for one more year at the end of the season.











However, Chelsea are yet to make a decision on whether to keep hold of Higuain, while Juventus have made it clear to the striker’s representatives that he does not feature in their plans.



The Argentine is a favourite of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who is Roma’s top choice to become their next coach at the end of the season.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants have also touched base with Juventus to enquire about the option of signing Higuain in the summer.



Roma are looking to bring in a striker ahead of next season and are likely to sell Edin Dzeko.





Juventus have made it clear that they want a fee of €36m if Roma want to sign the Argentine during the next transfer window.



The Giallorossi have not made any decision on whether to pursue Higuain, but the striker has emerged as an option.

