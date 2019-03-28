Short and Sharp – Celtic Star Pleased With Neil Lennon’s Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has revealed that Neil Lennon did not want to make too many alterations to Brendan Rodgers’ winning formula after taking over last month.



The Hoops parted ways with Rodgers last month after the Northern Irishman decided to jump at an offer from Leicester City in the Premier League as the permanent replacement for Claude Puel.











And following his departure from Parkhead, Celtic turned to a familiar figure in the form of Lennon to take over on an interim basis and get them over the line at the end of the season.



Brown, who shares a good rapport with the new manager, revealed that Lennon did not want to make too many changes to the winning formula established by Rodgers after taking charge at Parkhead.





The midfielder admitted Lennon wanted to keep it short and simple after taking over the reins at Celtic in a bid to try and make sure the Bhoys maintain their winning start to the second half of the season.



“The gaffer was brilliant the last time I had him, he kept me on as captain of the club”, Brown told Celtic TV.





“The performance levels went through the roof the last time, but a lot of good times with him as well, Champions League and last minute goals as well.



“He’s come in and he’s tried to keep everything the same as what Brendan’s done as well.



"He knew Brendan’s team was doing really well, so he just wanted to come in and it was short and sharp.



“So he just wanted to keep everything as simple as possible and just make sure we continue winning.”



Celtic will next face Rangers in the third Glasgow derby of the season at Parkhead on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

