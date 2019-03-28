Still Not Happy With Some Home Games – West Ham Boss Manuel Pellegrini

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has admitted he is still not happy with the Hammers’ form at home this season and insists they must improve if they want to finish seventh in the league table.



The east Londoners return to action in the Premier League after the international break on Saturday, when they host Everton at the London Stadium.











Despite having played an extra game compared to Watford and Wolves, West Ham are still in the race for a seventh-place finish at the end of the season with 42 points from their 31 games.



However, Pellegrini has conceded he is still not happy with his team’s form at home this season and insists they must improve from now until the end of the season to finish seventh in the league.





The Chilean admitted the race for the final Europa League qualification spot behind the top six will be between four or five teams and as such, stressed the Hammers must make the best use of home advantage due to their tricky away games coming up.



“It will be between four or five teams”, Pellegrini said in a press conference.





“That is why it is so important to play the way we are at home.



"We have difficult away games.



“I am still not happy with some of our home games, we lost important games here at the beginning of the season.”



West Ham will face all of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and fellow seventh-place chasers Watford in their remaining away games this season.

