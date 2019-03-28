Take Opportunity, Portsmouth Star Urges Team-mates Ahead of Sunderland Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess has urged his team-mates to make the most out of their Wembley showdown against Sunderland, warning the opportunity may never come again.



Kenny Jackett’s men shift their focus away from League One this weekend, when they face fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley on Sunday.











Pompey made the most of Sunderland’s two-week hiatus, owing to international call-ups, by leapfrogging the Black Cats in the race for automatic promotion and are in good shape ahead of the final.



However, the meeting on Sunday is expected to be an entirely different cup of tea, with both teams set to be backed by vociferous supporters at Wembley.





And ahead of the final showdown against Sunderland on Sunday, Burgess has urged his team-mates to make the most out of the game and a rare opportunity.



The defender insisted it will be a huge boost for all at Portsmouth and stressed they are looking forward to the game on Sunday.





“It will be a nice little boost for everyone and it’s something we can all look forward to”, Burgess told the club’s official website.



“I’ve never been to Wembley before – even as a spectator.



"There are a lot of players who will never get the chance to play there.



“So it’s important that all of us make the most of it.



"You don’t know if that opportunity will come around again.”



Portsmouth won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2008.

