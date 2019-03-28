XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/03/2019 - 23:25 GMT

Take Opportunity, Portsmouth Star Urges Team-mates Ahead of Sunderland Final

 




Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess has urged his team-mates to make the most out of their Wembley showdown against Sunderland, warning the opportunity may never come again. 

Kenny Jackett’s men shift their focus away from League One this weekend, when they face fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley on Sunday.




Pompey made the most of Sunderland’s two-week hiatus, owing to international call-ups, by leapfrogging the Black Cats in the race for automatic promotion and are in good shape ahead of the final.

However, the meeting on Sunday is expected to be an entirely different cup of tea, with both teams set to be backed by vociferous supporters at Wembley.
 


And ahead of the final showdown against Sunderland on Sunday, Burgess has urged his team-mates to make the most out of the game and a rare opportunity.

The defender insisted it will be a huge boost for all at Portsmouth and stressed they are looking forward to the game on Sunday.  
 


“It will be a nice little boost for everyone and it’s something we can all look forward to”, Burgess told the club’s official website.

“I’ve never been to Wembley before – even as a spectator.

"There are a lot of players who will never get the chance to play there.

“So it’s important that all of us make the most of it.

"You don’t know if that opportunity will come around again.”

Portsmouth won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2008.
 