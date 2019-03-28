This Is Where We Can Get At Millwall – Former Leeds Star Pinpoints Weak Area

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has explained how the Whites can exploit Millwall during the Championship clash between the sides at Elland Road this weekend.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men will be eyeing returning to winning ways in the Championship during their meeting with Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday.











The Whites slipped to third in the race for automatic promotion in the wake of their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United before the international break and will be looking for a strong reaction to bounce back against Millwall.



And with just eight games remaining before the end of the season, Leeds will want to make sure of no slip-ups.





Ahead of the meeting between the sides, Parker has observed a pattern in the manner in which Millwall have conceded their goals in recent games and thinks Leeds can exploit the weakness.



The former White explained that Neil Harris’ men struggle when teams cut inside from the right flank to have a go at their goal and insisted Leeds have enough quality in the wide areas to do exactly the same on Saturday.





“There seems to be a little bit of pattern just based on the last four to six games”, Parker said on LUTV.



“They’re getting into these positions, the opposition, kind of like the right hand channel, cutting inside the box and from Millwall’s point of view, they’ve got plenty of bodies back there, but they were unable to stop the goal going in [during certain games in recent weeks].



“And how many times have we seen this season with Pablo Hernandez getting in those kind of positions, yes not cutting in but producing something really spectacular.



“I say we can exploit that because again getting into wide areas, whether it’s the full-backs bombing on, whether it’s the wide men rolling in, like a Tyler Roberts running into the space, a Patrick Bamford running into the space, any bits of movement for some reason, the last few weeks especially, the Millwall defence haven’t really been able to stay with the runners.”



Leeds were reliant on a late equaliser from Jack Harrison when they faced Millwall in the reverse fixture that ended 1-1 at the Den in September.

