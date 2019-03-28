XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/03/2019 - 22:51 GMT

This Is Who Rangers Will Want As Ryan Kent Alternative – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland star Frank McAvennie believes that Rangers will turn their attention to Jake Hastie of Motherwell, if they cannot secure a permanent deal for Liverpool's Ryan Kent.

The Gers are keen to sign Kent on a permanent basis, but Liverpool’s hefty asking price could derail their chase for the winger, along with competition from wealthier clubs.




Despite impressing out on loan this season, Kent could have trouble breaking into the Liverpool team next season, meaning the Reds may sell.

Liverpool have been claimed to want between £7m and £10m for Kent and as such, McAvennie feels Rangers could turn to Hastie as an alternative.
 


Hastie has impressed in his debut season at senior level for Motherwell and McAvennie stressed he would be a much cheaper option than Kent.

“They'll take that other boy from Motherwell; that will be the replacement for him”, McAvennie told Open Goal.  
 


“That's what they will be looking at.

“For out wide, they will be hoping for the boy Hastie from Motherwell and to get him cheaper [than Kent would be].”

Hastie, who is out of contract in the summer, has netted 10 goals and registered seven assists across all competitions for Motherwell this term.
 