06 October 2018

28/03/2019 - 21:21 GMT

Watford Best Team Outside Top Six, Fulham Legend Warns

 




Fulham legend Tony Gale believes the Cottagers' upcoming opponents Watford are currently the best team outside the top six in the Premier League under the tutelage of Javi Gracia.

The Cottagers face a nervy end to the season as they aim to avoid relegation to the Championship with just seven games remaining before the curtains come down on their ongoing campaign.




Scott Parker’s men are 13 points adrift of safety and will play two games, against Manchester City and Watford respectively, in the next five days.

And ahead of their trip to Vicarage Road on Tuesday, Gale has claimed the Hornets are the best team outside the top six in the Premier League at the moment.
 


The Fulham legend insisted Watford have been top drawer this term and stressed they are very strong in the middle of the park, owing to consistent performances from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue.

“They’ve been top drawer this season, and they’re a side which our fans would have liked to have seen us follow suit, in so much as the way they’ve coped with the Premier League”, Gale wrote in his column for the club’s official website.  
 


“They’ve had a lot of managers over the last few seasons but things have remained stable and they’ve continued to build on the pitch.

“I’ve been to a lot of Watford matches and they’ve really impressed me under Javi Gracia.

"In the midfield area they’re very strong.

“You look at Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue, and they’ve been really good.

"They’ve been so consistent that they’ve kept the likes of Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah on the sidelines.

“In that area, I think outside of the top-six they’re the strongest in the Premier League.”

Fulham have lost their last seven games, with their last victory coming in late January over Brighton.
 