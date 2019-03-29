XRegister
29/03/2019 - 21:54 GMT

Arsenal and Chelsea Linked Nicolo Barella Leaning Towards Two Serie A Clubs

 




Arsenal and Chelsea linked midfielder Nicolo Barella is angling towards staying in Italy next season, with Inter and Roma believed to be his preferred choices.

The midfielder has been part of the transfer rumour mill for several months and Chelsea and Napoli wanted to sign him during the January transfer window.




Napoli are still keen, while Chelsea could act if they are able to make signings, but Cagliari’s €60m asking price is steep.

Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on Barella, but it has been claimed that Roma and Inter are in pole position to sign Barella because of his preference.
 


According to Italian daily ll Mattino, Barella has made it clear that he wants to stay in Italy next season, but is also averse to the idea of moving to Napoli in the summer.

The player has told his agent that he would prefer to move to either Inter or Roma if he is to leave Cagliari in the summer.
 


However, it remains to be seen whether Napoli or any of his non-Italian suitors can offer enough money to change the player’s mind in the coming months.
 