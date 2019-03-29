Aston Villa and West Ham Linked Harold Moukoudi Set For Saint-Etienne

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United and Aston Villa target Harold Moukoudi is set to join Saint-Etienne when his contract with Le Havre runs out in the summer, it has been claimed.



Moukoudi, who is a product of the renowned Le Havre academy in the Normandy region of France, has been a consistent performer for the club in the second tier this term.











The 21-year-old turned down an opportunity to make the switch to Aston Villa last summer, with the Championship outfit and West Ham continuing to be linked with him.



However, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Moukoudi is now poised to join Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 after the end of his contract at Le Havre in the summer.





Napoli were also keen on securing the services of Moukoudi, but it has been claimed that Saint-Etienne were able to pip the Italians in the race to seal a deal for the defender.



And as such, Moukoudi is expected to make the progression into top flight football in France with Saint-Etienne at the beginning of next season; the defender has been keen to play in Ligue 1.





Moukoudi has notched up 19 appearances in all competitions for Le Havre so far this term.



He has featured prominently across various age groups for France.

