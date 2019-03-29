XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2019 - 11:54 GMT

Aston Villa and West Ham Linked Harold Moukoudi Set For Saint-Etienne

 




West Ham United and Aston Villa target Harold Moukoudi is set to join Saint-Etienne when his contract with Le Havre runs out in the summer, it has been claimed.

Moukoudi, who is a product of the renowned Le Havre academy in the Normandy region of France, has been a consistent performer for the club in the second tier this term.




The 21-year-old turned down an opportunity to make the switch to Aston Villa last summer, with the Championship outfit and West Ham continuing to be linked with him.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Moukoudi is now poised to join Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 after the end of his contract at Le Havre in the summer.
 


Napoli were also keen on securing the services of Moukoudi, but it has been claimed that Saint-Etienne were able to pip the Italians in the race to seal a deal for the defender.

And as such, Moukoudi is expected to make the progression into top flight football in France with Saint-Etienne at the beginning of next season; the defender has been keen to play in Ligue 1.
 


Moukoudi has notched up 19 appearances in all competitions for Le Havre so far this term.

He has featured prominently across various age groups for France.
 