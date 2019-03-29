Barcelona Yet To Settle On Asking Price For Arsenal Target Samuel Umtiti

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have not slapped a price tag on defender Samuel Umtiti, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer.



The Frenchman was on Manchester United’s radar last year, but Barcelona refused to sell him and he eventually went on to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants.











However, the former Lyon defender has struggled with knee injuries this season and has only made ten appearances for the club during the course of the campaign.



Barcelona want to sign Matthijs de Ligt in the summer and there are suggestions Umtiti is one of the defenders who could make way for the Dutchman during the transfer window.





The Catalan giants have said little about selling the Frenchman and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the club have not even decided on a price tag for the Frenchman.



The club or the player are yet to take a call on whether a transfer would be considered, but there are suggestions Barcelona will consider letting him go.





It has been claimed that the Catalan giants are waiting to see what kind of clubs show interest in the centre-back before taking a call on the fee they would want.



Arsenal have shown an interest in him with suggestions that Unai Emery has asked the club to consider signing Umtiti.

