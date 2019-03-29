Blow For Arsenal and Chelsea As Teenager Edges Towards Signing New Marseille Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Chelsea linked defender Boubacar Kamara is close to agreeing on a new contract with Marseille ahead of the summer.



A product of the Marseille academy, the young centre-back has established himself at the heart of the team’s defence over the course of the season.











The youngster’s performances in the top tier of French football have attracted the interest of several top clubs in Europe, who could try to sign him in the summer.



He has caught the eye of Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea, who have been keeping tabs on his development with a view to signing him.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the 19-year-old is likely to sign a new contract with Marseille in the coming weeks.



In January, it looked uncertain whether Kamara would sign a new contract, but negotiations in recent months between Marseille and his representatives have been positive.





And it has been claimed that the club and the player are now close to agreeing on a new five-year deal.



Kamara has already made 44 senior appearances for Marseille and is a France Under-20 international.

