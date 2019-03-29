Celtic Fans Won’t Be An Issue, Rangers Defender Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers captain James Tavernier has revealed the Gers want to go to Parkhead on Sunday and silence the Celtic fans during the Old Firm derby.



Steven Gerrard’s men will be eyeing replicating their impressive win over Celtic in December, when they lock horns with their rivals at Parkhead.











The visitors will have to dig deep and produce a brilliant display away from home, if they are to take maximum points from the game against Celtic, who have been exceptional in their own backyard.



And ahead of the crunch meeting with Celtic, Tavernier has revealed his Rangers team-mates want to go to Parkhead and silence the home fans on Sunday.





The Gers skipper admitted the players are feeling confident after their impressive win in December and stressed the Celtic fans won’t intimidate them and disrupt their focus when they are on the pitch.



“The boys can't wait to go there on Sunday, the result in December gave us massive confidence”, Tavernier said in a press conference.



“Our aim is to go there and silence their fans.



“Our boys will all be so focussed that the fans won't be an issue, when you are out there, the match is all that matters.”



Rangers suffered a 1-0 defeat during the corresponding fixture at Parkhead back in September, after Olivier Ntcham scored the decisive goal in the second half.

