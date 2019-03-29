Doesn’t Get Much Better Than Playing Leeds United – Milllwall Star Relishing Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall star Jed Wallace has stressed it does not get much better than representing the Lions against Leeds United and believes the pressure might suit the visitors at Elland Road on Saturday.



Neil Harris’ men take to the field for the first time since their cruel FA Cup exit to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month when they meet Leeds at Elland Road this weekend.











The Lions registered an impressive 2-0 win away from home against Birmingham City in their last outing in the Championship, but continue to remain just a single point above the relegation zone.



And ahead of their fierce showdown with rivals Leeds, Wallace has stressed that it does not get much better than representing Millwall during games against the Whites.





The 25-year-old insisted it is a huge game for both sides and both sets of supporters, and added that he is hopeful about the Lions coming away with a result.



“It doesn’t get much better than playing for Millwall against Leeds, especially when there is so much pressure on it for them”, Wallace told the club’s official website.





“It’s a huge game, where 34 or 35 thousand people will turn up expecting them to roll us over, and playing for Millwall against Leeds is what it’s all about – hopefully we will come away on the right side of the result like we normally have over the last couple of years.”



Wallace conceded he would have wanted the game to have come as a free hit for Millwall rather than while they are fighting to avoid relegation, but admitted the pressure might work in the visitors’ favour at Elland Road, due to their counter-attacking prowess.



“We’ve put ourselves under pressure with where we are in the table.



"I would have liked this stage of the season for this to be a game to be a bit of a free hit, really”, he continued.



“Unfortunately it’s not, because of the pressure we’re under ourselves – but with what I know about the team at the moment, it suits us because we’ve scored a lot of good counter-attacking goals over the last two or three months, especially away from home.



“They’ll have a lot of possession, and it will be down to us to keep our shape – and when we get the chance, counter with pace.”



Millwall were denied a win when the two sides met during the reverse fixture at the Den in September, as Jack Harrison netted a late equaliser for Leeds after Wallace had given the lead to the hosts.

