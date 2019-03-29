Don’t Want Any Regrets – Sunderland Star On Portsmouth Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland midfielder George Honeyman has stressed that he does not want any regrets after the EFL Trophy final against Portsmouth at Wembley on Sunday.



The Black Cats are back in action after their hiatus during the international break, when they face fellow promotion-chasers Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.











Jack Ross’ men will be aiming for nothing short of silverware on Sunday as they aim to give themselves a shot in the arm for the business end of the season.



And ahead of their showdown with Portsmouth, Honeyman has stressed that he does not want any regrets after the final at Wembley this weekend.





The Sunderland skipper admitted that chances to lead the club in a final come around very rarely and insisted he wants to leave a mark in history by lifting the trophy with his boyhood club.



“Chances to lead Sunderland out in a cup final to win something come few and far between”, Honeyman told the club’s official website.



“I’ve spent the majority of my life in this training ground with this club, so this is an opportunity to show that it’s been worthwhile.



“I want to leave here one day having made my mark on the place and on Sunday that’s something myself and the lads can’t wait to do.



“I don’t want have any regrets on Sunday – I want to have won a trophy with my club.”



Sunderland’s last defeat came against Portsmouth at Fratton Park, where they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat just before Christmas in League One.

