XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2019 - 16:55 GMT

Dream Come True Moment – Portsmouth Star Relishing Sunderland Final

 




Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close has admitted the EFL Trophy final against Sunderland on Sunday is a real dream come true moment for him.

Pompey shift their focus away from League One on Sunday, when they lock horns with promotion rivals Sunderland in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley.




Close, who was among the set of fans who were present when Portsmouth won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2008, is relishing the opportunity to return as a player.

And ahead of the crunch final against the Black Cats, Close has admitted the game on Sunday is a real dream come true moment for him as a professional footballer.
 


The 22-year-old revealed that he used to dream about playing a final at Wembley and conceded he did not really think it would come true, and expressed his delight now that it is finally happening.

“It’s crazy to think that on Sunday we are playing at the national stadium in a cup final, something I used to dream about”, Close was quoted as saying by the News.  
 


“It seemed so far away, literally a dream I didn’t really think would come true, but it has.”

Close, who came up through the ranks at Portsmouth, has scored six goals and registered two assist in all competitions this term.
 