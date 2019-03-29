Dream Come True Moment – Portsmouth Star Relishing Sunderland Final

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close has admitted the EFL Trophy final against Sunderland on Sunday is a real dream come true moment for him.



Pompey shift their focus away from League One on Sunday, when they lock horns with promotion rivals Sunderland in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley.











Close, who was among the set of fans who were present when Portsmouth won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2008, is relishing the opportunity to return as a player.



And ahead of the crunch final against the Black Cats, Close has admitted the game on Sunday is a real dream come true moment for him as a professional footballer.





The 22-year-old revealed that he used to dream about playing a final at Wembley and conceded he did not really think it would come true, and expressed his delight now that it is finally happening.



“It’s crazy to think that on Sunday we are playing at the national stadium in a cup final, something I used to dream about”, Close was quoted as saying by the News.





“It seemed so far away, literally a dream I didn’t really think would come true, but it has.”



Close, who came up through the ranks at Portsmouth, has scored six goals and registered two assist in all competitions this term.

