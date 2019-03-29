EFL Trophy Final Shows My Sunderland Progress – Black Cats Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland skipper George Honeyman has insisted the EFL Trophy final against Portsmouth at Wembley on Sunday is the perfect testimony to his progress at the club in recent years.



Honeyman, who came up through the ranks at the Stadium of Light, has quickly established himself as a mainstay at the club during some troublesome years in the recent past.











The Black Cats have suffered back-to-back relegations in the last two seasons, with the final at Wembley and a chance to lift silverware coming at the right time to bring back some joy to Wearside.



Despite needing a loan stint at Gateshead in 2016, Honeyman benefitted from a late call to extend his involvement with the club, as he carved out a place for himself in the senior team.





And Honeyman, who will have the opportunity to lead Sunderland out at the iconic venue on Sunday, has insisted the cup final is the perfect testimony to his progression at the club in recent years.



“Sunday is a testimony to how far we’ve come and I’ve come in the last couple of years”, Honeyman told the club’s official website.





“Having ticked off scoring my first goal for the club, playing at the Stadium of Light and becoming a first-team regular, to being made captain and now given the chance to lead the club out at Wembley Stadium, it is just so special.



“I’ve come so far in such a short space of time.



"The chance to play for this club at Wembley is something beyond what I ever expected.”



Honeyman has scored six goals and registered three assists for Sunderland in all competitions this term.

