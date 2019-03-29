Fans Don’t Intimidate Me – Millwall Star Issues Pre Leeds United Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall skipper Steve Morison has insisted he will not be intimidated by the raucous crowd at Elland Road during the Lions’ meeting with Leeds United on Saturday.



The Lions return to action in the Championship when they face rivals Leeds at Elland Road, as they aim to push forward in the race to avoid relegation at the end of the season.











Neil Harris’ men currently sit just a single point above the relegation zone and will be preparing for a reaction from Leeds, who suffered a defeat in their last outing against Sheffield United.



The Whites will be backed by their vociferous set of supporters at Elland Road during the hugely significant clash against Millwall, but Morison has claimed he will not be intimidated.





Despite the hostile atmosphere which could await, Morison says he has never been intimidated by any crowd and insisted he always takes it as just a bit of fun whenever the supporters give him stick.



“I’ve never been intimidated by a crowd”, Morison was quoted as saying by the South London Press.





“I know things have happened recently, with supporters coming on the pitch, but I’ve always looked at it that it is just a crowd and we are the players.



“Everyone gets big and brave behind the advertising boards.



"They give you some stick and never like it when they get some stick back.



“I’ve always taken it as just a bit of fun.”



Morison, who spent three years with Leeds before his switch to Millwall, will be looking to fire the Lions past his former club this weekend.

