Former Arsenal Transfer Guru On Roma’s Radar

Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has emerged as a target for Roma for their technical team.



Roma are looking to rejig their technical team behind the scenes following the departure of their former sporting director Monchi earlier this month.











Frederic Massara has been appointed as the Spaniard’s replacement and he has been working in tandem with Francesco Totti to oversee the football side of things at the club.



But Roma want to add more expertise to the team and, according to Italian daily Il Romanista, the Serie A giants are assessing the possibility of getting their hands on Mislintat.





Mislintat has been out of work since leaving Arsenal this year and remains a coveted spotter of talent in European football.



He played a key role as Borussia Dortmund’s head scout in unearthing talents and during his short time at Arsenal, he managed to spot a player of Matteo Guendouzi’s quality.





The German has emerged as a target for Roma and the club are keen to add his expertise to their technical team.



Mislintat left Arsenal after spending just over a year at the club due to disagreements with the club hierarchy.

