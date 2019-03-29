He’s Instinctive – Former Leeds Star Warns On Millwall Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has warned Leeds United about the qualities possessed by Millwall marksman Lee Gregory, who he feels is an all-round striker with a keen eye for goal from inside the penalty box.



The Whites return to action for the first time since their narrow 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United, when they host relegation battlers Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday in the Championship.











Despite the contrasting fortunes in their results, Millwall will be eyeing a result against the Whites, especially considering they came so close to winning the reverse fixture back in September.



And ahead of the Whites' meeting with the Lions, Parker has warned his former team about the qualities possessed by Millwall marksman Gregory, describing him as an instinctive finisher.





The former Leeds defender revealed that he talked to some of Gregory’s old team-mates and admitted they gave a good account of his all-round ability as a striker.



Parker added that Gregory guarantees goals and always seems to have a knack for being at the right place at the right time, which he feels is a hard skill to master for a striker.





“He can get you goals, he’s one of those niggly strikers, [I was] playing in non-league for a few years myself and I’ve played with a lot of players who’ve played with him”, Parker told LUTV.



“I always ask them what was he actually like because I’ve seen him come through the league, score goals in the Championship, score goals in League One as well.



“They say he’s kind of an all-round striker, but one thing about him is in and around the box and it’s like an instinctive kind of finishing.



“He always seems to be at the right place at the right time.



"It’s a hard skill to kind of have as a striker.”



Gregory has netted 12 goals and registered six assists from 41 appearances across all competitions for Millwall so far this season.

