I’d Start Callum Hudson-Odoi, Neil Warnock Admits

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has admitted he would start Callum Hudson-Odoi against the Bluebirds, after the youngster’s sparkling debut for England during the international break, if he was in charge of Chelsea.



Hudson-Odoi, who has yet to start a game in the Premier League, became the youngest ever player to represent England in a competitive game when he came off the bench against the Czech Republic last week.











The 18-year-old was subsequently rewarded with his full debut by Gareth Southgate against Montenegro on Monday, as the Three Lions thrashed their opponents 5-1 on the night.



Despite only enjoying 119 minutes of playing time in the Premier League this term, Hudson-Odoi impressed on the international stage and Warnock feels he should be given a chance on Sunday.





The Bluebirds’ boss admitted he would start Hudson-Odoi at the weekend after his impressive senior debut for England, if he was in charge of Chelsea.



“I’d give Callum a game to be honest the way he’s gone with England”, Warnock said in a press conference ahead of the meeting with Chelsea.





Warnock was also asked about stopping Eden Hazard, who netted a hat-trick during the reverse fixture between the sides back in September.



“Hopefully he’d be on the bench”, he continued.



“I don’t think anyone in the country can stop Hazard when he’s on his game.



“At our stage, why don’t we have a go?



"It’s alright saying that but you’re still not going to have much of the ball.”



Chelsea have lost four of their last five away games in the Premier League ahead of their trip to Cardiff on Sunday.

