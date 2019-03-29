Inter’s Sporting Director Meets Representative of Matteo Darmian

Follow @insidefutbol





A representative of Matteo Darmian met the Inter sporting director on Thursday, where the Manchester United defender’s future may have been discussed.



Manchester United have triggered the option of extending Darmian’s contract by another year, but he is still keen to leave the club in the summer.











The Italian wanted an exit last year but a move never materialised. However, Darmian has remained a bit-part player at Old Trafford this season.



The defender wants to play more football next season ahead of the European Championship next year and is keen to return to Italy in the summer.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, his future could have been discussed when Tullio Tinti, Darmian’s representative, met Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio on Thursday.



Inter have been linked with Darmian repeatedly over recent years.





Darmian is prepared to move back to Serie A and is hopeful Manchester United will agree to let him go at the end of the season.



Other Italian clubs such as Roma have also been interested in the defender.

