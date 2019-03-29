XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2019 - 23:31 GMT

Just Could Not Agree – Josh Maja Explains Sunderland Exit

 




Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja has conceded that a break down in contract talks between himself and the Black Cats played a role in his departure from the club in January.

Snapped up in 2015 by Sunderland, the young striker scored 15 goals in 24 League One appearances in the first half of the season and the club were keen to extend his deal.




There were negotiations between his representatives and Sunderland, but Maja admits that they could not reach an agreement over the terms of a new and improved contract.

He eventually left the Stadium of Light once Bordeaux made a move for him as the striker conceded that he wanted to play at a better level and playing in the top tier of French football was tempting.
 


Asked what was behind his decision to leave Sunderland, Maja told France Football: “We just could not agree. It was that simple.

“Bordeaux came in for me and I wanted to play at a higher level.
 


“So I decided to leave.”

Maja has made just two starts and played 140 minutes of football for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 thus far.
 