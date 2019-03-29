Just Could Not Agree – Josh Maja Explains Sunderland Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja has conceded that a break down in contract talks between himself and the Black Cats played a role in his departure from the club in January.



Snapped up in 2015 by Sunderland, the young striker scored 15 goals in 24 League One appearances in the first half of the season and the club were keen to extend his deal.











There were negotiations between his representatives and Sunderland, but Maja admits that they could not reach an agreement over the terms of a new and improved contract.



He eventually left the Stadium of Light once Bordeaux made a move for him as the striker conceded that he wanted to play at a better level and playing in the top tier of French football was tempting.





Asked what was behind his decision to leave Sunderland, Maja told France Football: “We just could not agree. It was that simple.



“Bordeaux came in for me and I wanted to play at a higher level.





“So I decided to leave.”



Maja has made just two starts and played 140 minutes of football for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 thus far.

