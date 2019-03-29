XRegister
X
06 October 2018

29/03/2019 - 13:15 GMT

Man Up – Steven Gerrard Tells Rangers To Keep Title Alive At Celtic

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has conceded the Old Firm clash against Celtic on Sunday is probably the last opportunity for the Gers to stay alive in the title race.

The Light Blues have struggled for consistency since their 1-0 win over Celtic during the last Old Firm derby at Ibrox in December.




Despite going level on points with Celtic before the winter break, Rangers have now allowed their bitter rivals to open up a 10-point lead at the top heading into the game on Sunday.

And Gerrard, who has come under pressure in recent weeks, has conceded the derby at Parkhead is probably Rangers’ last opportunity to stay alive in the title race.
 


The Rangers boss also admitted Celtic are clear favourites to lift the title and stressed his players must take up responsibility, individually and collectively, to get a result from the game.

“We understand the gap in the league, for us, it is can we affect that”, Gerrard said in a press conference.  
 


“Celtic are clear favourites and this is probably our last opportunity to make it more interesting than it is at the moment.

“If you go in with the wrong mentality you won't win these games.

"You have to man-up and take responsibility individually and collectively.”

Rangers have failed to win in their last four outings across all competitions.
 