Manchester United Linked Philippe Coutinho Flirting With Barcelona Exit

Manchester United linked attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is considering ending his time at Barcelona in the summer.



Coutinho’s future at Barcelona has been subject to speculation ahead of the summer transfer window, with suggestions that a transfer away is not out of the question.











The Catalan giants have already met the Coutinho's representatives and the two sides have continued to maintain a healthy relationship despite the player’s situation.



Coutinho has so far struggled to justify the amount of money Barcelona paid to sign him from Liverpool in January last year and has not made the kind of impact the club were looking for.





And according to Catalan daily Sport, the player himself is now considering leaving the club and is increasingly moving towards the decision to find a new home in the summer.



The Brazilian has remained a thorough professional and shares a good relationship with the team, Ernesto Valverde and the club hierarchy.





But Coutinho is claimed to be have come to the conclusion that he may need to move out of Barcelona in order to further develop as he has not been playing regular football.



The Brazilian is said to have told his national team-mates that he is close to making a decision over departing the Nou Camp.



The 26-year-old wants to join another big club, where he will be the centre of their project, which is not possible at Barcelona as long as Lionel Messi is at the club.



Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in signing the former Liverpool star this summer.

