Manchester United Need To Adopt This Transfer Approach – Tony Cascarino

Former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino has urged Manchester United to try and sign young and hungry players for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will want to play for the club, rather than chasing star names.



Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Solskjaer as their permanent manager on Thursday morning and the Norwegian has admitted that the club will be busy in the summer.











There have been calls for the board to properly back the new manager in the summer in order to strengthen the squad and take the club forward.



Cascarino has called for a change in direction of Manchester United’s recruitment policy and believes the Red Devils must look to bring in young players who will be hungry to prove themselves at Old Trafford.





He believes Manchester United have erred in trying to chase star names since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement and feels a change in direction is necessary.



The former Ireland striker feels the club should only sign players who would be desperate to play for Manchester United and not someone who is just looking for a big pay cheque.





Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times: “United have tried the approach of big names and big signings, but United are about something more than that.



“After all why did they consider Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino? Because they wanted a manager who could mould and improve players and build a dynasty.



“This approach has to filter into the plans for summer signings. United should be going after players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and Bournemouth’s David Brooks — young players who will want a chance to prove themselves at the highest level, who can add something to United’s squad.



“Wan-Bissaka has had a brilliant season and is only 21. He would still cost £30 million or more, but it would be worth it and give United a top-class English right back for the next eight to ten years.



“Brooks is another quality young player. He reminds me a bit of Chris Waddle with running ability and skill, which can see him dart wide or through the middle, and he looks like he can get goals.



“And if United think they can get him then why not try and sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund — they would probably have to break their transfer record [£89 million for Paul Pogba], to do that.”



He added: “Most importantly United should go for players who are desperate to play for them, not those who are using them as a negotiating tool."



It remains to be seen how dependent Manchester United's transfer activity will be on whether they finish in the top four.

