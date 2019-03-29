Millwall Boss Lauds Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall manager Neil Harris believes that both Norwich City boss Daniel Farke and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder have done fantastic jobs, especially amid the budget constraints they have had to face.



Both the Blades and the Canaries are in the race to secure automatic promotion at the end of the season, currently occupying the top two spots in the Championship, with Millwall's opponents this weekend, Leeds United, placed third.











And ahead of the all important match, the Lions boss took time to praise the two managers that have their teams just ahead of Marcelo Bielsa's side.



Harris believes that any manager taking their team to the top has done a great job, while he feels what is even more impressive about the two managers is the fact that they both have done fantastic jobs in spite of budget constraints.





“I won’t say who I picked and break confidence in that. But I’m delighted for Chris Wilder and think him and Daniel Farke have done a fantastic job", Harris was quoted as saying by the South London Press.



“Anyone at the top of the league has done a great job, of course they have.





“But what I will say about Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder is that they won’t have the budgets like a lot of other teams around them in the division.



"Someone like Alex Neil at Preston, if he keeps their run going, is having a fantastic season.



“What is success? Success is measured on what your budget is, the players at your disposal that you have got to pick from and where you are in the league.



“With Chris and Daniel maybe expectations were not there for them to occupy the top two spots in May. They have done fantastic jobs.



“Chris is a good football manager who manages with his heart on his sleeve.



"He loves working at Sheffield United and I’m really pleased for him.”



Millwall are currently trying to save their Championship status, being placed just above the relegation zone.

