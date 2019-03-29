XRegister
06 October 2018

29/03/2019 - 22:09 GMT

Neil Lennon Will Play Key Role With Leigh Griffiths – Celtic Legend

 




Celtic legend Davie Hay feels Neil Lennon’s presence at Parkhead will have a huge role in helping Leigh Griffiths get back on the pitch.

Griffiths, who took time off from football owing to personal reasons from early December, is now set to resume training with the medical staff this week.




The 28-year-old is expected to return to full training in the future after taking his fair share of time off the pitch to cope with personal issues.

And although there is no exact timescale given on his return to action for the first team, Hay feels that Lennon’s presence at Parkhead will play a huge role in helping Griffiths get back up to speed.
 


The former Bhoy stressed that Griffiths will be given all the support he can get by Lennon and his medical staff at Celtic, and reiterated the presence of a manager who knows him from the past will certainly help him enormously in the process.

“I do think that Neil Lennon would have had a key role in getting him to get the boots back on, whoever slowly that might have to be initially”, Hay wrote in his column for the Evening Times.  
 


“I am sure that under the watchful eye of the club’s medical staff that he will be given every support that he needs as he looks to start building himself up again.

“It has been a long time for him to be away from the park and his team-mates so it makes sense that he is not rushed back but rather eases himself into it again.

“It is a firm step in the right direction for Griffiths and he is working with a manager who already has an established relationship with him which will help enormously.”

Griffiths had netted six goals from 22 appearances in a campaign that had been disrupted by injuries at Celtic, before deciding to take time off after the game against Kilmarnock in December.
 