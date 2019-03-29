Not About One Player – Virgil van Dijk Keen To Share Credit Around

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has refused to take the full credit for improving the Reds’ defence, insisting it has been a collective effort with his team-mates this term.



Jurgen Klopp’s men are back in action after the international break against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League.











The Reds, who are currently leading the race for the league title, boast of the meanest defence in the division after conceding just 18 goals.



Liverpool have also recorded a league-high 17 clean sheets this term with Van Dijk coming in for praise and even emerging as a potential candidate to be named PFA’s Player of the Year.





Despite the encouragement from his peers, Van Dijk has refused to take full credit for improving Liverpool’s defence this term by insisting it has been a collective effort at the back.



The Dutchman stressed that Liverpool defend and attack as a team and admitted he would have been singled out for criticism if the Reds were struggling at the moment.





"In my position when things are going well it's pretty easy to say that I'm sort of the guy that fixes everything”, Van Dijk was quoted as saying by Liverpool's official site.



"But if things are going bad then I'm the one that gets all the blame.



"In the end, we all do it together.



"If you look at the way we play, defend and attack, it starts up front. The amount of work they do is unbelievable.



Van Dijk even went on to heap praise on his fellow defenders and maintained it is never about a single player, while also adding that does not change the fact that he is feeling good about his game.



"In the back as well, obviously Alisson has come in, but look at Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Robbo [Robertson] has been outstanding", he continued.



“Dejan [Lovren], Joel [Matip] and obviously Joe [Gomez] before he got injured was amazing. I think everyone has played their part in it.



"It's not about one player. But it doesn't change the fact that I'm feeling pretty good."



Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool on a club-record deal midway through last season, will have an integral role to play if the Reds are to win their first league title since 1990 this season.

