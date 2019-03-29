Now I Know Why Spurs Didn’t Spend Any Money – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he now knows the reason why Tottenham Hotspur did not spend money on strengthening their squad last summer.



The Reds return to action in the Premier League when they host Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday, as they aim to build some momentum after the international break.











Mauricio Pochettino’s men will buoyed by the opening of their new stadium, where they will play their first game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.



And following the inauguration of the brand new 62,000 seater stadium in north London, Klopp has admitted he now knows why Spurs were reluctant to strengthen their squad last summer, or in the January transfer window.





The Liverpool boss admitted that a lack of transfer activity is mostly down to money and joked that after seeing the stadium, he knows why Spurs wanted to save up money to pay for it.



“Most of the time if you don't make transfers it's because of money”, Klopp said in a press conference.





“And if you watch the stadium I know where the money is [laughs].



“They have to pay [for it] by themselves, right? Or who pays it?



“So you have to save a little bit of money for that and that is what they did. So all good.”



Spurs’ new stadium complex is believed to be worth around £1 billion.

