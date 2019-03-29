PSG Try To Take Pole For Man City and Tottenham Target, Contact Midfielder’s Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with the representatives of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, taking an important step forward in the chase for a player who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United.



The French midfielder rejected opportunities to leave Lyon last year in favour of spending one more season at the club, but could move for big money in the summer.











Several top clubs are actively tracking Ndombele in advance of a potential swoop.



Real Madrid and Juventus have identified as a possible summer recruit, while he has been linked with Premier League trio Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City.





PSG have also been keeping tabs on the player and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Parisians have already been in contact with his entourage to discuss a summer move.



The French champions want to add more midfielders to their squad in the summer and Ndombele has emerged as one of the key targets for the club.





They have sought the help of Israeli super agent Pini Zahavi to carry out the negotiations for the possible transfer.



While Zahavi is not Ndombele’s agent, he is close to the representatives of the midfielder and has been playing a key role in PSG’s recruitment drive.



It remains to be seen if PSG's legwork will put them in the lead for Ndombele's signature.

