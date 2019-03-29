Ralph Hasenhuttl Really Is Doing Brilliant Job At Southampton – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Southampton have again become a difficult place to go for any team since the arrival of Ralph Hasenhuttl.



The Reds will be in action this week when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield as Klopp and his side bid to chase Manchester City down in the title race in the final stretch of the season.











The focus is on the Tottenham game at the moment but Klopp is already looking forward and feels the visit to St. Mary’s Stadium next Saturday will not be a piece of cake for his side.



The Liverpool manager feels Southampton are always a tough game for any side and is sure Hasenhuttl has further made the Saints a difficult side to beat since his arrival.





The German insisted that the Austrian has done a remarkable job in the short time he has been at Southampton.



Speaking about the Southampton game, Klopp said in a press conference: “Unbelievably difficult place [to go to].





“It was always, became again because Ralph is really doing a brilliant job there.



“So there are so many things to think about and only one thing is about where we play.”



Liverpool have four of their last seven league games at Anfield, with Southampton representing one of the Reds' trips.

