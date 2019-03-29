XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2019 - 13:43 GMT

Ralph Hasenhuttl Really Is Doing Brilliant Job At Southampton – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Southampton have again become a difficult place to go for any team since the arrival of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Reds will be in action this week when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield as Klopp and his side bid to chase Manchester City down in the title race in the final stretch of the season.




The focus is on the Tottenham game at the moment but Klopp is already looking forward and feels the visit to  St. Mary’s Stadium next Saturday will not be a piece of cake for his side.

The Liverpool manager feels Southampton are always a tough game for any side and is sure Hasenhuttl has further made the Saints a difficult side to beat since his arrival.
 


The German insisted that the Austrian has done a remarkable job in the short time he has been at Southampton.

Speaking about the Southampton game, Klopp said in a press conference: “Unbelievably difficult place [to go to].
 


“It was always, became again because Ralph is really doing a brilliant job there.

“So there are so many things to think about and only one thing is about where we play.”

Liverpool have four of their last seven league games at Anfield, with Southampton representing one of the Reds' trips.
 