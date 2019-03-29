Roma Reject Offer From English Club For Everton and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have rejected a bid from an unnamed English club for Everton and West Ham target Edin Dzeko, it has been claimed.



Dzeko’s future at Roma has come under the microscope ahead of the summer transfer window, with the club expected to sell him at the end of the season.











The Bosnian will enter the final year of his contract with Roma in the summer and with negotiations over a new deal stalling, the striker could depart the Italian capital.



Inter have been interested in the 33-year-old, but the former Manchester City man has also attracted the interest of Premier League clubs such as Everton and West Ham.





And according to Sky Italia, an English club have tabled a bid of €10m with Roma to sign the veteran striker this summer.



However, Roma rejected the offer and are waiting for a figure close to the €20m mark before they agree to let him go.





It is unclear whether Everton or West Ham made the bid, or a completely different Premier League outfit have joined the chase for Dzeko.



The striker also wants a three-year contract before agreeing to a move.

