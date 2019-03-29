Showed Celtic Too Much Respect Last Time – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard believes his Rangers side showed too much respect the last time they played Celtic at Celtic Park towards the start of the season.



Rangers beat Celtic in a league game for the first time since returning to the top flight of Scottish football when the two sides met at Ibrox on 29th December.











But their record at Celtic Park has been poor in recent years and Celtic scored a comfortable win at home over their Glasgow giants towards the start of the season.



It was also Gerrard’s first defeat at Rangers boss and he feels his players showed too much respect to Celtic and allowed their players to control the game from start to finish.





“We expect a tough challenge and game but our focus is on us and what we can do”, the Rangers boss said in a press conference.



“We felt last time we were there we showed them too much respect and stood off them too much.





“It won't be clever of me to give my game plan away, but one thing is clear, if you stand off good players they will hurt you.”



Gerrard also believes the circumstances ahead of Sunday’s visit to Celtic Park are also different and he expects his players to draw confidence from their win over Celtic in December.



“Last time we played was after a big game emotionally against Ufa, we also had that mental block from past derbies.



“The last result at Ibrox should help and allow the players to believe.”



Celtic have changed managers since the last derby clash, with Neil Lennon now in the dugout.

