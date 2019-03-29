So Much More To Kieran Tierney – Celtic Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Davie Hay has insisted there is more to Kieran Tierney than just his pure passion for representing the Bhoys at the highest level.



Tierney, who came up through the ranks at Parkhead, is considered a torch-bearer for the youngsters in the academy after enjoying success at senior level for both club and country.











The 21-year-old missed the derby defeat to Rangers at Ibrox back in December due to a hip injury, but is now available for the clash on Sunday, on the back of four consecutive starts in the Scottish Premiership.



And ahead of the hugely significant derby, Hay feels that Tierney being fit and available is a huge bonus to Celtic and admits he was missed the last time around against Rangers.





The former Bhoy claimed that Tierney provides a different dimension to Celtic whenever he plays, and insisted there is much more to his game than just pure passion for representing the club.



“Kieran Tierney being fit and able to play without any physical restrictions is huge for Celtic”, Hay wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“The last time Celtic played Rangers he was a massive loss for them but by all accounts he is ready to go on Sunday and I just think when he plays there is a different dimension to Celtic.



“He brings so much energy to the position and although you can appreciate that he plays with his heart on his sleeve, there is more to his game than just that.”



Tierney has notched up 36 appearances in all competitions for Celtic so far this term.

