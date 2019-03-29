Something About Mauricio Pochettino Doesn’t Fit At Biggest Clubs – Former MLS Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno believes there is something about Mauricio Pochettino that does not fit at a big club and insists Manchester United have made the right decision by appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



The Red Devils appointed Solskjaer on a permanent basis at Old Trafford on Thursday, after his impressive work since taking over on an interim basis from Jose Mourinho in December.











Despite being heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, Pochettino has seen the doors to Real Madrid and Manchester United close.



And in the wake of Solskjaer’s appointment, Moreno feels there is something about Pochettino that does not fit at a big club.





The former MLS star admitted he is a big fan of what Pochettino has done with Tottenham Hotspur, but stressed that he was snubbed by both Real Madrid and Manchester United.



“The other thing I would say about Pochettino, for as good as he has been, and believe me I appreciate what he has done with Spurs, there’s got to be something about him that doesn’t quite fit [at a big club]”, Moreno said on the ESPN FC show.





“There was an opportunity for him to go to Real Madrid and on multiple occasions they went in a different direction, eventually ending back up with Zidane.



“There’s an opportunity here at Manchester United and they didn’t just jump on him right away.



"They decided to go in a different direction, allowing Solskjaer to come in and show the resolve that he has shown.”



Moreno also backed the appointment of Solskjaer on a permanent basis at Old Trafford by maintaining that Pochettino would not have guaranteed results at Manchester United.



“So there’s no guarantee that Mauricio Pochettino walks into the club and into this locker room and gets results.



"There is no guarantee of that because Mourinho should have got results and he did not”, he continued.



“So for as much as we fall in love on resumes and the potential of a manager coming into a club, I know what I’ve got with the players with Solskjaer at the helm of the team.



“I don’t know what I will get with Pochettino.”



Pochettino will serve the final game of his two-match touchline ban, after a row with Mike Dean, when Tottenham face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League.

