Southampton Keen On French Teenager

Southampton are interested in signing Rennes youngster Timothe Nkada during the summer transfer window.



The Saints have been looking at the French market to identify talented youngsters and have already zeroed in on a target for the next transfer window.











According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the south coast club have been keeping tabs on 19-year-old Rennes striker Nkada with a view to signing him in the summer.



He is yet to make his senior debut, but has scored eleven goals in 16 games for Rennes’ reserve side and have been attracting the interest of several clubs.





Nkada is also out of contract at the end of the season and Rennes have so far failed to convince him to sign on fresh terms.



Southampton are keen to grab the opportunity with both hands and sign the young striker in the summer.





It is unclear whether Nkada would have a place in the first team squad at Southampton next season if he agrees to join the club.



Yann Valery, who joined Southampton from Rennes in 2015, made his debut for the club this season and has been a key player under Ralph Hasenhuttl’s tutelage.

