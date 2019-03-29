XRegister
06 October 2018

29/03/2019 - 21:12 GMT

Teemu Pukki Must Not Forget This – Daniel Farke

 




Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has insisted Teemu Pukki must not forget what has made him so successful in the Championship this term.

Pukki, who joined the Canaries on a free transfer last summer, has been in scintillating form during his team’s meteoric rise to the summit of the Championship table.




The 29-year-old has been named in the Championship’s team of the year and is regarded as one of the favourites to be named player of the year after a stellar season at Carrow Road.

Despite not scoring in his last five outings for club and country, Pukki has notched up 24 goals in England’ second tier this season, while coming in for praise from his manager.
 


Farke admitted he is delighted for Pukki, but insisted the striker must not forget what has made him so successful in the Championship this term.

The Norwich boss pointed to Pukki’s hard work as the most important factor behind his success and lauded his overall contribution to the team, even when he is not scoring goals.  
 


“I am delighted for Teemu. He deserves all the compliments and the spotlight because he has been outstanding”, Farke was quoted as saying by the Eastern Daily Press.

“It is also important he keeps in mind what has brought him into this position.

“The most important thing was his hard work.

"He doesn’t care so much about himself or his individual record but to work for this group and lads.

“You only shine as an individual if you are successful as a team.

"Even if he did not score in the last eight league games but we are successful as a team I am pretty sure he will be happy.”

In addition to his 24 goals in the Championship, Pukki has also contributed nine assists for his team-mates.
 