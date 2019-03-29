We’ve Already Beaten Sunderland Once – Portsmouth Legend Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth legend Alan Knight believes the EFL Trophy final against Sunderland will come down to who does not freeze at Wembley and insists he sees no reason why Pompey should not be confident.



The two sides are scheduled for the big showdown at England's national stadium on Sunday in order to determine who get their hands on a piece of silverware which could provide a boost in the chase for automatic promotion.











The 57-year-old, who missed the chance to play at Wembley during his playing days, insists that in spite of all the talk surrounding Sunderland's big match experience, Pompey could edge it in the end.



Knight thinks what will be key is not freezing on the day, while he is confident that already having beaten Sunderland in League One, Portsmouth can repeat the trick at Wembley.





"I know Sunderland have tried to play the card of having experience in big matches", Knight was quoted as saying by the News.



"All I can say from playing those sort of games, it’s about the team that doesn’t freeze on the day.





"We’ve got the knowledge that we’ve already beaten them this season at home.



"We know they’re a good side and the respect will be given to them that they deserve."



The former goalkeeper also revealed he has a feeling Portsmouth will win via spot-kicks.



"But I’m backing Pompey to win it on penalties, partly because of what happened to me in the semi-final.



"I’ve got to go with that one, I think it will be a tight affair."



Portsmouth and Sunderland are both also pushing for an automatic promotion spot in League One.

