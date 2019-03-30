Adam Forshaw On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Millwall Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Millwall

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed the team and substitutes that will welcome Neil Harris' Millwall side to Elland Road for a Championship game this afternoon.



The Whites suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield United before the international break and slipped out of the Championship's automatic promotion places as a result.











Leeds are without goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who is suspended, but will still start as big favourites to see off a struggling Millwall side.



Head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal, while Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson pair up in central defence.



Kalvin Phillips plays in midfield, while Mateusz Klich is also selected. Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts support Patrick Bamford.



Bielsa has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw.



Leeds United Team vs Millwall



Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Douglas, Forshaw, Dallas, Berardi, Shackleton, Clarke

