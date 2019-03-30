XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/03/2019 - 21:52 GMT

Almost Cried When Everton Move Collapsed, West Ham Were Also Keen – Norway International

 




Norway international Sander Berge has revealed he almost joined Everton, with the move collapsing when Valerenga demanded more money, while interest from West Ham United boosted his ego.

Berge, currently on the books at Belgian side Genk, is highly rated and has been linked with several clubs over the course of the last 18 months, including sides in the Premier League and La Liga.




The midfielder admits he knew nothing about Genk before they made a play for his services, while he could just as easily have ended up in England.

Berge told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: "I had never heard of Genk, because in Norway the focus is more on the Premier League or La Liga.
 


"When I found out that West Ham wanted to sign him at the age of 17, it massaged my ego.

"I could have also gone to Everton.
 


"Everything was in the bag until Valerenga suddenly asked for more money.

"I almost started crying when the deal collapsed."

Berge has kicked on with his development at Genk, clocking over 70 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian club so far and winning caps for Norway at international level.

The midfielder could finish the season with a Belgian league winners' medal, with Genk in pole position and sitting pretty at the top of the Championship Playoff section.
 