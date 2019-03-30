XRegister
06 October 2018

30/03/2019 - 12:09 GMT

Cagliari President Accepts Difficulty of Keeping Arsenal and Chelsea Target

 




Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has conceded that it will be hard to keep hold of Arsenal and Chelsea linked midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The young Italian midfielder’s future at Cagliari has been subject to speculation since the start of the January transfer window and he is being tipped to leave in the summer.




Chelsea tried to land Barella in January, along with Napili, while Arsenal have also joined the race as Unai Emery hunts a new midfielder; Inter and Roma are also keen.

The Cagliari president is aware of the interest in the midfielder and admits it will be incredibly hard to hold on to the player despite the club’s willingness to keep him.
 


Giulini was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it following Cagliari's 3-0 win over Chievo Verona on Friday night: “It would be wonderful [to keep him] but difficult.

“I don’t know how realistic his stay can be, even after tonight’s performance.”
 


Despite interest from Europe, Barella has been keen to stay in Italy and could prefer a move to one of the Serie A giants.

Inter and Roma are leading the hunt for him.
 