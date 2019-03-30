XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/03/2019 - 20:30 GMT

Everton Won’t Get Relegated, So Focus On Europa League – Toffees Legend

 




Everton legend Andy Gray has urged the Toffees to focus on the Europa League if they find a route into the competition, as he believes it is their most realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Toffees are pushing to finish seventh in the Premier League this season and gave their chances a shot in the arm by beating West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.




Marco Silva's side could secure a Europa League spot if they finish seventh and Gray wants the Toffees to focus on the competition if they do.

Premier League sides have regularly treated the Europa League as a distraction, but Gray thinks Everton should be willing to write off a league campaign to have a proper crack at winning it.
 


"Everton are not getting relegated, in my opinion, so why don't you have a rattle at the Europa League?" Gray said on beIN SPORTS Super Saturday.

"You might suffer ten points, so instead of getting 52 you get 42, and you go to the final of the Europa League and you might win it.
 


"Everton are not getting in the Champions League by the league, not for a long time anyway.

"So the one chance they have of getting into the Champions League is by qualifying through the Europa League", the former Toffees striker added.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both now giving increased performance to this season's Europa League as they spy a route into the Champions League by winning it.

The Gunners lock horns with Napoli in the quarter-final, while Chelsea take on Slavia Prague.
 