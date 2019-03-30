Everton Won’t Get Relegated, So Focus On Europa League – Toffees Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton legend Andy Gray has urged the Toffees to focus on the Europa League if they find a route into the competition, as he believes it is their most realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League.



The Toffees are pushing to finish seventh in the Premier League this season and gave their chances a shot in the arm by beating West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.











Marco Silva's side could secure a Europa League spot if they finish seventh and Gray wants the Toffees to focus on the competition if they do.



Premier League sides have regularly treated the Europa League as a distraction, but Gray thinks Everton should be willing to write off a league campaign to have a proper crack at winning it.





"Everton are not getting relegated, in my opinion, so why don't you have a rattle at the Europa League?" Gray said on beIN SPORTS Super Saturday.



"You might suffer ten points, so instead of getting 52 you get 42, and you go to the final of the Europa League and you might win it.





"Everton are not getting in the Champions League by the league, not for a long time anyway.



"So the one chance they have of getting into the Champions League is by qualifying through the Europa League", the former Toffees striker added.



Arsenal and Chelsea are both now giving increased performance to this season's Europa League as they spy a route into the Champions League by winning it.



The Gunners lock horns with Napoli in the quarter-final, while Chelsea take on Slavia Prague.

