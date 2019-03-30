He’ll Cost More Than That – Arsenal Given Price Warning On Wesley By Club Brugge Official

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will have to fork out more than €15m if they want to land Club Brugge striker Wesley, with the Belgian club's general manager insisting the Brazilian has everything a top club could want and proposals have already arrived.



Wesley has caught the eye with his performances for Club Brugge and has been linked with several clubs, including Arsenal and Lazio.











Club Brugge have already received proposals for the striker, but are determined he should not leave for less than his true value as they feel he ticks every box for interested sides.



And general manager Vincent Mannaert believes that Wesley is surely worth above €15m.





"Given the value of the market, Wesley is worth much more than €15m", he told Belgian daily L'Avenir.



"He has everything clubs are looking for", Mannaert stressed.





The general manager also revealed that bids have come in from clubs in three top leagues.



"We have several concrete offers in our pocket, from Italy, Germany and England."



Club Brugge are currently involved in the Championship Playoffs in the Belgian top flight and will be hoping Wesley can power them to silverware before a potential big money summer exit.

